Additional rain, cooler temperatures to start the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms overnight Saturday and Sunday dropped up to 2″ of rain across the South Plains and more heavy rain is possible Monday.

Rainfall totals from Saturday night and Sunday's storms (cleared for use)

Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop and move through the area overnight Sunday, but heavier rain is expected Monday. The severe threat is low, but localized flooding will continue to be of concern. These storms are also capable of producing a brief landspout or two.

Temperatures are expected to cool down into the 80s for most of the workweek. The wet pattern we are in will turn drier as we head into Wednesday and will stick around through the rest of the week, before rain returns to the forecast this next weekend.

