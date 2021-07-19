Local Listings
Changes in South Plains weather this week

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., July 19
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., July 19
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms are drifting south through the KCBD viewing area. Once again, while many areas will remain dry some will receive downpours. Watch for water on roads and possible flooding of low areas. A change in our weather, one you will notice, unfolds over the next few days.

Isolated storms and showers are likely through this evening. Today otherwise will be partly sunny, humid, and very warm. Highs, however, won’t be as high as yesterday. Winds will be light, outside of storm-generated gusts.

Tomorrow the overall weather pattern begins drying out with the rain potential mainly over the western and southern viewing area.

Wednesday and Thursday you may notice a drop in the humidity. Currently I anticipate both days to be shower free and to feel a bit more comfortable due to the lower humidity.

Friday, too, should feel more comfortable, even as temperatures climb.

A slight chance of rain returns this weekend.

Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s both Tuesday and Wednesday, near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday, with low 90s this weekend.

