Community Coverage Tour 2021: Facts about Post, Texas

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Post, Texas is about 40 minutes Southeast of Lubbock, just over the Llano Estacado caprock. C.W. Post, a cereal manufacturer, bought 200,000 acres of ranchland and founded Post City in 1907. Two years after its inception, the town had a school, bank and a newspaper.

By 1914, the community of 1,000 also featured 10 businesses, a dentist, physician and three churches.

The Post economy has always thrived on oil, farming and ranching. According to the most recent census, the Garza County seat is home to about 5,300 today.

When you visit Post, or just passing through, there is more to do than you may think.

You can visit museums, theaters, and shop downtown.

One local organization, found in the old train depot, works everyday to help those places reach their full potential.

Janice Plummer, office manager for the Post Chamber of Commerce, says they constantly work to support shopping local and to host events to bring in visitors.

“Come to Post. We’ve got great theatre here, we’ve got two really great first-class museums, great scenery, Lake Alan Henry; there’s just a lot to do in and around Post,” said Plummer.

For people who call Post home, the Economic Development Corporation works to create and enhance businesses as well as improving living conditions.

Over the past couple of years, the PEDC financed and constructed two new, three bed two bath homes and sold them to community members - for the cost it took to build them.

“The people that bought them - I’ve met with them informally on a few occasions and they’ve been there for a year now,” said Terry Bartlett with PEDC. “And they still rave about them. They say they are really nice really well built homes.”

Bartlett says with the PEDC they want to continue to build homes and sell them at that cheaper price, as soon as the cost of building materials goes back down.

One local spot and event that draws visitors and vendors in from far and wide is still Old Mill Trade Days.

The Old Mill was designed and opened in 1912 by Post’s founder CW Post.

The mill was one of the only of its kind, which created product from field to shelf. Meaning the cotton went in and came out as sheets, pillow cases, comforter and more.

The mill shut down for good in 1984 and was reopened from 1994 to 2007 as the venue for trade days - where vendors sold their goods and visitors came to shop them.

Curt Cowdery and his wife brought Old Mill Trade Days back to life in 2016 and says though its a lot of work and upkeep, it’s important to the Post community and its out-of-town travelers.

“We have that low-end product, ya know, what you’d hang on your wall, to the coke machines, high-end antiques, high-end leather, high-end paper goods, you name it, we’ve got a little bit of everything,” said Cowdery. “None of this is just somebody’s junk out of their garage, this is somebody’s junk that’s been turned into something better... repurposed... has a new life.”

You can visit Old Mill Trade Days every second weekend of the month from March to December. It is $2 to get in.

If you’re up for a scare, they’ll have an almost mile-long haunted house in October.

About 20 miles outside of Post, you’ll find Lake Alan Henry.

Spanning almost 3,000 acres, the lake brings boaters, fisherman and campers from all over the country. But that is not its only purpose.

The reservoir also serves as a water supply for Lubbock. All of the traffic that moves through Post while on the road to a lake trip fuels the Post economy.

“Lake Alan Henry feeds directly into Post. It all supports the Post community,” said Samantha Dawson, co-owner of Bubba’s Beer & Bait. “We buy all of our meats locally from Jackson Brothers. We try to support the United (grocery store) locally by buying our stock there. We try to do everything we can to make sure the presence out here is directly felt by the community in Post.”

Bubba’s Beer & Bait serves as a convenience store, restaurant and bait shop to lake-goers right at the entrance of Alan Henry.

She says she meets customers from across Texas, as well as out-of-state, and they lover serving the lake community, as well as Post.

And if you want to grab some live bait before you leave town, Randy Britton, owver of the Bait Shop, sees the importance of those visitors who do come to fish. So much so, he and his family serve them 24-hours a day.

And although the barber shop turned bait shop isn’t staffed throughout the day and night, an employee is always a phone call away.

He says although the lake has been low in the past, the recent rain has made it the perfect fishing spot, and his shop isn’t the only local spot his customers shop at.

“People come from Amarillo or out of state, stay at the local hotel.... I have people who drive in from Hobbs, New Mexico, and they’ll make a stop at United,” said Britton. “On the weekends... Saturdays and Sundays, if you drive by the local restaurants, their parking lots are just crammed full of people driving in from the lake - so it really helps out our economy a lot around here.”

