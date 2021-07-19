Community Coverage Tour 2021: Ragtown Gospel Theater in Post

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Sitting on top of a beautiful Caprock cliff, you’ll find the Ragtown Gospel Theater in Post, Texas. The venue has entertained the community with family-friendly, gospel-based entertainment for more than a decade.

“C.W. Post wanted Ragtown to be the county seat, and he got a letter saying it couldn’t be because it was not in the center of the county, so he moved his town six miles East, down under the Caprock,” said Director and Founder of the Ragtown Theater Glenn Polk.

The name Ragtown comes from the original town site of Post.

Polk says the theater is named in honor of that place and its people. His brother came up with the idea.

“He talked about building a gospel theater. I said ‘that’d be great, Chip,’ but what I do is ministry. And he said, ‘Well you know when people come to a play, they won’t knock on the door of a church. If we can open the door to somebody’s heart this far, imagine the conversations that might take place on the way home.’”

The family began construction in 2005. It officially opened two years later, presenting gospel-based live stage productions.

What’s kept it going, Polk says, is word of mouth by locals and church groups. Some who come from as far as Kansas to see the performances.

He says his brother’s reasoning has been seen.

“I’ve had so many people say, I wish my church was like this, and that’s the way it should be. So obviously what Chip told me has been fulfilled a thousand fold for all of us. And its been such an amazing journey.”

Polk says he hope the theater will continue for years to come.

Ragtown is currently putting on its 47th production called “Ragtown the Musical.” It runs through August 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.