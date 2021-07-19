Community Coverage Tour: Famous Faces of Post, Texas

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Did you know that Post, Texas was the site of a pivotal scene in a 2016 movie? The movie is called “Hell or High Water.”

The 2016 movie was partially filmed in Post. It follows two brothers who carry out a series of bank robberies to safe their family farm. Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster starred in the film.

But other famous faces, not related to that movie, are from Post.

This MLB player had the fourth-most career home-runs as a left-handed batter when he retired - just behind Babe Ruth himself.

Norman “Norm” Cash was born in November 1933 and grew up in Post. He was drafted to the Chicago Bears as a running back in 1955, but declined and signed to play baseball with the Chicago White Sox.

Cash was moved to a few different rosters before playing with the Detroit Tigers for 15 seasons, and winning the World Series with them in 1968. He was known to fans and teammates as “Stormin Norman.”

He left the game of baseball in 1974 and died in a drowning accident in 1986.

The high school and little league fields in Post were dedicated to him.

If you’re a country music fan, you may know the name Floyd Tillman. He was born in December 1914 and grew up in Post.

He was a musician in the 1930s and 40s. He helped create the Western Swing and Honky Tonk genres.

His number one song was “You Took the Stars Out of Heaven,” which reached the top of the charts in 1944.

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970 and the County Music Hall of Fame in 1984.

Tillman’s final album was recorded in 2003. It featured artists who influenced Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Dolly Parton, just to name a few.

He died shortly after in 2003.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.