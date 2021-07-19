Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Community Coverage Tour Teacher Spotlight: Mendy Dalby

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POST, Texas (KCBD) - This year, we are spotlighting some important people who make a difference. Today we focus on Post, Texas where there’s a high school English teacher who has made quite an impression.

She has made an impression on not only her students, but her co-workers and the community as well.

Mendy Dalby was chosen for Monday’s Frontier Dodge Area Teacher Spotlight.

She explains why she does it and what it means to her.

“It’s been an honor. I’m honored to work with this district. I’ve been here 26 years. I feel like God puts us here for a purpose and my passion, my purpose has always been with children and students who hopefully have a safe place at home. But if they don’t, then hopefully while they’re here, we can create that safe space for them. I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman with life-threatening injuries after Sunday morning crash in East Lubbock
Source: KCBD Video
1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday morning motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
Josh Bartlett
Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Small airplane crashes near Lubbock airport Saturday afternoon
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left...
DPS releases name of cyclist killed in Friday morning crash south of Abernathy

Latest News

Good Neighbor Community Coverage Tour 07/19/2021
Good Neighbor Spotlight: Zachary Courtney
KCBD Community Coverage Tour 2021
KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour 2021
Good Neighbor Community Coverage Tour 07/19/2021
KCBD News at Noon - Good Neighbor Spotlight - 07/19/2021
KCBD Daybreak Area Teacher Community Coverage 07/19/2021
KCBD Daybreak Community Coverage- Area Teacher Spotlight - 07/19/2021