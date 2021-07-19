Community Coverage Tour Teacher Spotlight: Mendy Dalby

POST, Texas (KCBD) - This year, we are spotlighting some important people who make a difference. Today we focus on Post, Texas where there’s a high school English teacher who has made quite an impression.

She has made an impression on not only her students, but her co-workers and the community as well.

Mendy Dalby was chosen for Monday’s Frontier Dodge Area Teacher Spotlight.

She explains why she does it and what it means to her.

“It’s been an honor. I’m honored to work with this district. I’ve been here 26 years. I feel like God puts us here for a purpose and my passion, my purpose has always been with children and students who hopefully have a safe place at home. But if they don’t, then hopefully while they’re here, we can create that safe space for them. I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else.”

