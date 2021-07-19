Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Funeral services have been announced for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

He died Thursday in a SWAT standoff in Levelland.

Services take place at 10 a.m. Friday inside Trinity Church followed by a graveside service at Resthaven.

Read those details here: Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett

A pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in East Lubbock.

Police say a car hit Tobbi Sims around 2 a.m. Sunday near East 28th and MLK.

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

Read more here: Woman with life-threatening injuries after Sunday morning crash in East Lubbock

The price of gas is forecast to get lower in the coming weeks.

A new deal has been reached with OPEC countries to increase oil inventory worldwide.

The increase is expected to go into effect next month. This morning, oil is trading lower in world markets.

Get more details here: OPEC Plus Agrees on Oil Production Increase, Easing Pressure on Supplies and Prices

A shooting rampage in Tucson, Arizona left one person dead and four other injured.

A gunman attacked an ambulance crews and shot several people at a house fire before being shot by police.

There is no word on what led up to that attack.

Read more here: At least 2 dead, several hurt, children missing after shootings, house fire in Arizona

Health experts say misinformation about vaccines is contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Vaccinations have slowed drastically, although cases are going up in nearly every state.

Less than 57% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.

Get those details here: With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

