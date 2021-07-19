Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Funeral services set for deputy killed Thursday, oil prices down after OPEC deal, misinformation poses hurdles in vaccination efforts
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Funeral services have been announced for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

What will the weather be like today?

A pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in East Lubbock.

The price of gas is forecast to get lower in the coming weeks.

A shooting rampage in Tucson, Arizona left one person dead and four other injured.

Health experts say misinformation about vaccines is contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

