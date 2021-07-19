Garza County Museum shares history in old Post Sanitarium

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The history of Post is shared in the Garza County Historical Museum through its artifacts and the structure itself. As the former Post Sanitarium, or hospital, the building offers two stories and more than 20 rooms for visitors to roam.

“It later was given to Garza County to be used as a museum,” Curator Linda Puckett said. “They took a few years and it never got really off the ground. I came over here 28 years ago and we have been going ever since.”

Puckett told KCBD when she arrived there were just a few rooms filled with items and it took several weeks to figure out what she was going to do. Her mission has resulted in the collection of a variety of artifacts covering every aspect and time period of life in Garza County.

“We’re pretty rich in history,” Puckett said. “That’s really important but more so now than ever in my lifetime. History is so important.”

The museum includes much of C.W. Post’s personal belongings. A feature of the museum is an exhibit that has his office furniture and unique items from his travels.

You’ll also find the hospital’s original operating room and a tribute to those who served in the hospital. Other prehistoric, Native American, military and early settler artifacts are displayed.

Puckett says it’s hard to pick her favorite part and that great relationships with Garza County and the City of Post have made the museum possible.

“I love it,” Puckett said. “It’s important to me, all of it. You can accomplish some things in life and this is one of the biggies that I’ve been able to do.”

