Good Neighbor Spotlight: Zachary Courtney

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Part of our Live Community Coverage Tour in each town this year is a spotlight on one good neighbor.

In Post, Texas, Zachary Courtney is that good neighbor.

He plays tight-end on the Antelope football team. And now that he’s a senior, it is his turn to lead the team to state.

“It’s pretty amazing. I like being leader but I miss my old leaders because they push everyone way harder than I can, but I’m trying to be like them,” he said.

Courtney says the journey to state will be hard, but the fans in the stands make it all possible.

