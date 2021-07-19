Good Neighbor Spotlight: Zachary Courtney

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Part of our Live Community Coverage Tour in each town this year is a spotlight on one good neighbor.

In Post, Texas, Zachary Courtney is that good neighbor.

He plays tight-end on the Antelope football team. And now that he’s a senior, it is his turn to lead the team to state.

“It’s pretty amazing. I like being leader but I miss my old leaders because they push everyone way harder than I can, but I’m trying to be like them,” he said.

Courtney says the journey to state will be hard, but the fans in the stands make it all possible.

