KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour 2021

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year’s Live Community Coverage Tour kicks off July 19, 2021. The public is encouraged to visit us in each town. There will be food, giveaways, games and a meet and greet with our staff. Please be at each location by 4 p.m. to get the full experience!

We will be live during our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts every day this week for our journey across the South Plains.

Today’s stop is in Post, Texas. From there we move to Sundown, then Muleshoe on Wednesday. On Thursday we will be in Lamesa and we will wrap things up in Wolfforth on Friday.

Post, Texas: We will be at the Post City Park located at S. Broadway and E. 3rd Street

Sundown, Texas: We will be at Sunset Park located at 602 W. Richardson St.

Muleshoe, Texas: We will be at the Muleshoe Heritage Center, located at Hwy. 84 and Taylor Street.

Lamesa, Texas: We will be at Forrest Park located at 900 S. Houston St.

Wolfforth, Texas: We will be at Patterson Park, which is located on Hwy. 82 and the frontage Road, near the Post Office and the Dollar General.

