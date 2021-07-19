Lubbock County Courthouse to close for Sgt. Josh Bartlett funeral

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Courthouse will close Friday, July 23, 2021, in memory of the service of Lubbock County Sheriff Sergeant Josh Bartlett, and to allow courthouse personnel the opportunity to attend Sgt. Bartlett’s memorial service.

A visitation for law enforcement officials only will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 19th Street, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

The memorial service will take place at Trinity Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021. The church is located at 7002 Canton Ave., Lubbock, Texas.

Sgt. Bartlett was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon while responding to a standoff in Levelland, TX. He was 38 years old.

As a mark of respect, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that flags at all Lubbock County buildings be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory. This order also encourages all public buildings and businesses in the region to lower their flags until sunset July 23, 2021.

