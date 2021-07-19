Lubbock man killed in crash while changing tire north of New Deal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been killed in a crash on I-27 early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:27 a.m. about a half mile north of New Deal.

Mark Anthony Holmes, 18, of Lubbock, was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway, with the left side tires on the fog line.

Holmes’ vehicle had a blowout on its right front tire.

Holmes was attempting to change the tire and walked around to the driver side to retrieve something from the vehicle. Holmes was struck by a vehicle driven by Douglas Dewayne Rogers, 64, of Lubbock as he passed.

Holmes was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock and died later that night as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

