Pigskin Preview: Patton Springs Rangers

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PATTON SPRINGS, Texas (KCBD) - The Patton Springs Rangers went 4-6 last season, their best finish since 2009.

With four Rangers starters back on both sides of the ball, there’s a lot of excitement in Afton.

Motley County and Jayton are the front runners in District. Rangers Head Coach Eric Johnson hopes his team can improve off a third place finish in District.

