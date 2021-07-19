Pigskin Preview: Patton Springs Rangers

PATTON SPRINGS, Texas (KCBD) - The Patton Springs Rangers went 4-6 last season, their best finish since 2009.

With four Rangers starters back on both sides of the ball, there’s a lot of excitement in Afton.

Motley County and Jayton are the front runners in District. Rangers Head Coach Eric Johnson hopes his team can improve off a third place finish in District.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.