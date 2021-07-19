Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Post Antelopes

Head Coach Michael Pittman is excited to see what his team can do this season.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are coming off back to back 15-1 seasons where the only losses came in the Class 2A State Championship game at AT&T Stadium.

With one offensive and three defensive starters returning, new faces will need to step up this season.

The Antelopes play in District 2 of Class 2A Division I, where the State runner-up has resided the last three years. (Post the last two years and New Deal in 2018).

With Post, Sundown, New Deal, Floydada, Hale Center & Tahoka, Friday night District games will be fun.

Head Coach Michael Pittman is excited to see what his team can do this season.

