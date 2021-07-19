Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Road work to begin on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

(Live 5)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Tuesday, July 20th, Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, under contract with the City of Lubbock will perform pavement repairs on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. near the intersection of East 4th St.

This work will require changes to traffic flow through the intersection at Parkway Dr. resulting in significant delays to traffic. The work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting.

The City urges motorists to avoid this area during the paving operation or plan for extra travel time. Please eliminate distractions while driving through work zones for everyone’s safety.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman with life-threatening injuries after Sunday morning crash in East Lubbock
Source: KCBD Video
1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday morning motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
Josh Bartlett
Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Small airplane crashes near Lubbock airport Saturday afternoon
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left...
DPS releases name of cyclist killed in Friday morning crash south of Abernathy

Latest News

Two with moderate injuries after crash at 19th St and Iola Ave
2 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Iola Ave
Fatal crash in Gaines County
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Lubbock Police to investigate two crashes Tuesday, will close roads
2 from Lubbock critically injured, 1 killed in crash south of Odessa