2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested accused of attempting to kidnap and hold two victims captive in a North Lubbock home last week.

Cruz Anthony Deleon Jr., 30, and Mark Alonzo, 30, are charged with aggravated kidnapping.

At around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15, officers were to a home near Itasca Street and North Gary Avenue where two people were reportedly held hostage by both suspects. Dispatch later told the officer to meet the first victim at a home a block over near Harvard Street. When the officer arrived on scene, a man said two suspects “abducted” him and his pregnant wife and intended to terrorize them.

The man told police, according to the report, the second suspect, Alonzo, was there at the home with him and his wife the day before the incident.

Mark Adam Alonzo, 30 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Then, the first suspect, Deleon, showed up at the couples’ home looking for another person he said lived there and said the person owed him money.

The man said Deleon held a firearm when he walked into the home and told the couple “he was serious,” and pointed the firearm at them. Deleon said he was “going to get his money,” and he forced the man to ride with him to the 3200 block of Canton Avenue where the man who owed him money might be, according to a police report.

Cruz Anthony Deleon Jr., 30 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

The victim told police that Alonzo kept watch of his wife while they were gone. When Deleon and the man returned to the home on Harvard Street, he and Alonzo released both the man and his wife. But before they left the home, Deleon told the woman that if she attempted to tell police anything “she would be murdered.”

Deleon was arrested for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid, according to jail records. Alonzo was arrested for aggravated kidnapping.

Deleon remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $75,000, while Alonzo remained in jail on a $25,000 bond.

