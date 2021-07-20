Community Coverage Tour 2021: Facts about Sundown, Texas

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - Sundown, Texas is about 45 minutes Southwest of Lubbock in Hockley County at the junction of FM 301 and FM 303. It was originally a part of the CC Slaughter Ranch.

Many say the town got its name after a day-long discussion over it, which ended at sundown.

A school was built in 1928 and the first store was opened in 1929. A gin was built in 1932 and oil was struck in 1937. There was a successful oil boom and the city was incorporated 10 years later. The oil boom is how Sundown earned the nickname “Boomtown USA.”

However, in 1949, a tornado demolished the town. By the 1960s, the town was home to six churches, a school, bank and library and the oil, farming, and ranching industries

By the 1970s, Sundown was thriving once again and had 30 businesses.

According to the last census, Sundown is home to about 1,400 roughnecks.

Though COVID cause a bit of a slowdown in Sundown, City Manager Billy Hernandez says their economy has withstood recent challenges. The city is working on new growth; which includes a waste water project and housing development.

Hernandez says the city is doing well and they look forward to improvement with time.

“8 to 5 is pretty much is our economy. People driving through (town) in the oil field service, the stores the restaurants that’s where we feel that. We benefit from them being in town spending money - and sales tax. Heavily oil field service and there is some cotton and some ranching in the area but its mainly that oilfield traffic that sustains us,” he said.

And although Sundown’s city government stays busy at City Hall, Hernandez says there’s more to it than meets the eye.

“There is service to be done. Whether it’s out of this office or serving through some of the food donation groups or even helping out seniors, I think that’s probably a lot of the background stuff people don’t see. The after hours. They look in the office but they don’t see the background of spending time with the citizens.”

The Sundown Chamber of Commerce serves their city in many of the same ways other do, but there is one difference.

Each of its 10 members choose to be a part of the chamber on a volunteer basis.

The organization supports business and shopping small, but it also helps to host the city’s yearly events; like city-wide cleanup, Easter in the park, the Halloween festival and Oil Patch Days.

Melissa Guerrero, President of the Chamber of Commerce, says though they aren’t paid to be there, it is important for the chamber to show up for the City of Sundown.

“Sundown is a big family. We like to look at it like we’re one giant family and we need to spend the time together. We need to make the community better. We need to keep it clean. We need all those things and I think the chamber and stuff tries to do events centered around that.”

Speaking of Oil Patch Days, the annual festival is held at Sunset Park.

The day starts with a parade and goes until it gets dark. The event features vendors, food, cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, live music and ends with a fireworks show. The money raised through Oil Patch Days goes towards scholarships for Sundown High School seniors.

Guerreo says it is a time for Sundown to come together as a family and spend time with one another.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s rewarding in the fact that we get to see everyone coming together. It’s the first time every year the football team gets to be seen publicly. The cheerleaders, the band - it’s just a good, warm, fuzzy feeling.”

Oil Patch Days isn’t just for Roughnecks. Anyone who wants to attend is invited. The festival is on August 7, 2021 this year. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m.

Another feature of Sundown all can enjoy is the golf course.

Formerly known as the Sundown Golf course is now called Roughneck Range. The unique course once served as a landing strip for the municipal airport.

And though it is a nine hole course, each green features two holes - to play an 18-hole game.

Jeremy Moore took over as managing director of the course just a few months ago, and says then it was like a ghost town. But they’re working hard to revitalize the Sundown hot spot.

“We wanted to step in. We didn’t want to see another golf course close down. We’ve had some in Lubbock close down. This is a real unique place. It’s a great nine-hole course. It was ranked top three in the state of Texas for most of the 80′s after it was built... so we want to bring it up to that level.”

Moore says their plans for the course include a bar and live music stage.

There is a running theme with everyone we spoke to in Sundown. They all have pride for being a Roughneck. They all bleed “Roughneck Red.”

That pride comes from the years of accomplishments that have come out of Sundown ISD - in every area.

The school holds numerous state tiles. The students and faculty work hard to make Sundown the best it can be - inside and outside of the classroom.

We asked Superintendent Brent Evans what it means to be a Roughneck.

“It’s very unique... I’ve been to several school districts and there’s not been one like this. Success in athletics, success in academics, so many state titles in different events, success in academics, success in band, and so many people in town have stories about their time.”

Another factor that makes Sundown ISD unique is the tree the building is built around. Most of the original school burned to the ground in 1970. That one tree was left standing and is now the heart of the school.

