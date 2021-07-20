Community Coverage Tour 2021: Giles McCrary EMS

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Not everything in Post is historic. The Giles McCrary EMS, which serves the town of Post and all of Garza county, is nearly brand new.

And nobody takes that new building for granted since the volunteers who work there are in high cotton compared to where they have gathered to save lives in the past.

Rodney Tidwell is the Director of EMS for this facility. He says it’s the little things that make the Post Garza EMS different from the rest.

“All of our patients that we transport to the hospital, we don’t actually do a phone follow up, but we send them a little get well card says, Get well, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

With a team of 21 including nine paramedics, there are more trained volunteers here than there are wheels to get them where they need to go. That’s partly why the Giles McCrary EMS facility is recognized as one of the biggest and best EMS teams in the region with volunteers who may not live in Post, but they show up when they’re needed. Some come from as far away as Snyder.

This crisis center averages 950 calls a year and often, he says, it’s not an easy ride to get there.

“We have a lot of just pasture land, where it’s a long ways from the road to somebody that’s injured or sick.”

EMS in Post was first run by the fire department and then the funeral home. For a while, it was even based in a double-wide. So now to have a million dollar building with more than $600,000 in wheels and equipment, the lifesaving business in Post has never been this good… between emergencies.

“This is fantastic. Just a place I mean, it’s just almost like home. You know, you can kick back and relax and set your mind for the next call and get ready.”

For the rest of the story, watch the video on this page... And don’t hesitate to drive over to Post to learn more about that town on the South Plains.

