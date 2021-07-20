Local Listings
Community Coverage Tour: Ag Spotlight on Mason Farms Partnership

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POST, Texas (KCBD) - For many, agriculture is a huge part of life in West Texas. And we’re spotlighting those folks in this week’s Community Coverage Tour.

We would like you to meet Ray Mason, a Garza County farmer with deep roots.

“Mason Farms Partnership was formed by my Great Grandad in 1918....we’re working on the 5th generation now,” said Mason. “Trying to keep the legacy going. It basically runs in our blood. We farm cotton and we run about a hundred head of mother cows, a cow/calf operation. Long days, short nights and a lot of dedication. Tomorrow may be that bumper crop, so you’ve got to be an optimist to stay in this profession. The people of Garza County are great.”

