Community Coverage Tour: Good Neighbor Spotlight on Hunter Russell in Sundown

In Sundown, the Gifted and Talented students have started what is called The Hanger. It is a community clothing closet where those in need can come in and find what they need for free.

Junior student Hunter Russell was chosen as Sundown’s Good Neighbor for the hard work he puts into making sure everything is in its place and ready for customers.

“It’s always just a great feeling to see someone walk through the door - because they’re always nice people. It’s small-town Texas and they’re great people. It’s always nice - like they came in thinking I need something and they walked out with everything that they would want. It feels amazing,” said Russell.

The Hanger is only open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. throughout the summer. It is located at the San Isidro Church, just enter through the west doors. Anyone is invited to stop by.

