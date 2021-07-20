Local Listings
Community Coverage Tour: Post’s famous cowboy Jeff Williams

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POST, Texas (KCBD) - A man who has his own space in the Garza County Museum is a living legend.

Jeff Williams has always called Post home, and he’s put the town on the map.

Williams is a world-renowned cowboy, most known for his work with colt-starting, or training young horses, and judging events at some of the country’s most distinguished rodeos.

And although most of what you can find in that museum is history, you’ll still find Williams on a horse and it doesn’t seem like his career will be history anytime soon.

“I can’t imagine anything else. I just don’t know. It’s all I ever wanted to do,” said Williams. “I tried to retire and couldn’t... I just couldn’t do it.”

Williams says his secret is patience. And when asked about his many awards and accolades, he says the work he’s been able to do with kids, and the awards they’ve won, are far more important.

“Some of them are in the NCH, National Cutting Horse Hall of Fame, Reigning Horse Hall of Fame, youngest kids to win a million dollars. And started right here. As far as my achievements, they’re not much to that. They can’t compare to that. That’s what I’m more proud of... the product that’s left here.”

