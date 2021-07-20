Local Listings
Community Coverage Tour: Sundown Opera Singer Eric Barry

Eric Barry, Sundown Opera Singer
Eric Barry, Sundown Opera Singer(Eric Barry)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - From Sundown to performing on the world-wide stage; that’s been the journey for award-winning opera singer Eric Barry

His love for music started in the Sundown High School band where he played trumpet.

He went to college at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. A teacher there heard him sing - just by chance. He then started voice lesson and continued his studies at Yale, where he received a Masters degree.

Since then he has been singing all around the world. He says it has taken a lot of work to get to this place in his career.

“I’ve sung in so many countries I cant remember. And as an opera singer we sing in these other languages. I had to study French, I had to study Italian, I had to study German. At Yale, I had to study Czech and Russian. I sing in nine languages,” he said.

Barry says he is proof that you can accomplish big dreams from a small town, and Sundown has the benefit of a supportive community.

“Sundown, in particular, is full of talented people, and people who care about the community and want to help young people go further in life.”

Barry now lives in Amarillo, which he uses as a hub for his continued travels and performances.

