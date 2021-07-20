Local Listings
Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Darcy Britton in Sundown

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour continues today and we are spotlighting some important people who make a difference.

Today we will be live in Sundown where we met first grade teacher Darcy Britton.

She has been chosen for the Frontier Dodge Area Teacher Spotlight and tells us why it came as a surprise to her.

“Oh my, it’s quite an honor. Because there’s the best teachers in the world here at Sundown, so I’m really honored that they chose me. It’s amazing. I mean you have so much support. The people here are like no other. Once you move in, it’s like you lived here your whole life. I’ll be starting my 22nd year here at Sundown, so I feel like this is home.”

We will be broadcasting or 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts today from Sundown. Tomorrow we will be in Muleshoe, Thursday we will be in Lamesa and we will wrap things up on Friday in Wolfforth.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

