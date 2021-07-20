Local Listings
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 73 new cases in one day

According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases nearly doubled over yesterday.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has reported 73 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 20.

According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases more than doubled over yesterday, from 28. The City has not issued further new information on COVID-19 cases at this time.

442 cases were reported as active on Tuesday, with 735 total deaths and 49,966 total cases. 48,789 are listed as recovered.

We will provide further updates to this story as new information becomes available.

