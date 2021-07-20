Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Levelland residents are displaying ribbons and signs to support police Sgt. Shawn Wilson.

He was injured last week in a standoff that killed Lubbock SWAT Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

Levelland community shows solidarity for injured Sgt. Shawn Wilson

Levelland police also say the suspect in that standoff will face multiple charges, including capital murder and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira remains in custody in a Lubbock hospital.

At least 80 wildfires in 13 states continue to burn in the Western United States.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon remains the largest burning in the U.S.

Nearly 70 homes have been destroyed by the fire.

Calls for outside help as extreme weather fuels Oregon fires

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, is hours away from flying to space.

He and three others will make the first, manned flight in the New Shepard rocket.

The crew includes the youngest and oldest people to ever fly to space. Liftoff is scheduled for 8 a.m. from Van Horn.

Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people

