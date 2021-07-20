Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Post’s Live Community Coverage recap, Levelland shows support for injured officer, Bezos headed to space
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Levelland residents are displaying ribbons and signs to support police Sgt. Shawn Wilson.

In Case You Missed It We are in the middle of the KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour. Get those details here.

Levelland police also say the suspect in that standoff will face multiple charges, including capital murder and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

  • The 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira remains in custody in a Lubbock hospital.

At least 80 wildfires in 13 states continue to burn in the Western United States.

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, is hours away from flying to space.

Read our Community Coverage stories here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

