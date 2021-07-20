Local Listings
Drying out and heating up

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s record rainfall (see below), a drier and somewhat hotter pattern will unfold here over the next few days. Near average high temperatures return for the weekend.

A few stray showers are possible through this morning, then a few isolated storms are possible this afternoon through early evening. The PM storms, the development of which is iffy, will favor the western KCBD viewing area.

Temperatures today will generally peak a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday. But it won’t be cool. It’s going to be very warm with highs in the 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Winds will be light outside of any shower/storm activity.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will edge up. Winds generally will be light.

Tomorrow’s highs again will be in the 80s for most, with readings near 90 east of the Caprock.

Thursday’s highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

A slim chance of storms may return as early as late Friday, with a slight chance of storms this weekend. That, however, depends on a number of factors which are expected to, but have not yet, come together over the next three to five days.

Record Rainfall

The 1.29 inches of rain recorded at the Lubbock airport yesterday was a record for the date. Previously, the most rain to fall in Lubbock (at its official site of weather record) on any July 19 (the 24-hours) was 1.16″ in 1955.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

