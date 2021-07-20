Hotter weather returns this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We once again had heavy rain move through Lubbock this morning. It’s been a nice change of pace that we can say “once again”. The widespread showers and storms continued south with the front, as it progressed southward across the state. There were a few lingering showers and storms over the SW South Plains this afternoon, but those have moved out of the area.

1.29″ of rain at the Lubbock International Airport was a record for the date. (Side note: daily precip records aren’t exactly a big thing, since it doesn’t rain every day. The numbers are usually random. Today’s record was 1.16″, while the record for July 22 is 3.42″. Kinda random, but a record nonetheless.)

We’ve now received 15.03″ of precipitation at the Lubbock Airport this year. This is 4.64″ above the year-to-date average of 10.39″.

Here are some of the top rain totals, in inches, over the past 24 hours, through 9:30 p.m. Monday, from the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet:

1.38 Northwest Lubbock

0.73 Slaton

0.55 Spur

0.49 Abernathy

0.50 Southeast Lubbock

0.43 Aiken 0.42

0.41 Post

0.36 Childress

0.34 Graham

0.33 McAdoo

0.33 Ralls

0.31 Northfield

0.29 White River Lake

0.27 Guthrie

0.20 Estelline

0.18 Lake Alan Henry

Hotter days ahead

We’ll keep a slight chance for a shower or storm tomorrow morning and late afternoon, but it’s not much of a chance. High temp in the mid 80s.

Forecast high for Tuesday afternoon (KCBD)

We do expect a warming trend rest of the week, back near 90 Thursday and Friday. This weekend looks a bit warmer, returning to the mid 90s. Keep in mind the typical high this time of year is 93. We’ve only been above average once over the past two weeks. Longer-range guidance shows a big dome of high pressure building over the South Central United States next week, meaning it’s likely going to get a bit hotter here.

The extended break from the heat was nice while it lasted.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.