KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Baby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Baby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two months.

Staff say she gets along well with people and male dogs, but should probably be the only female dog in the house. Baby is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, July 20, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

