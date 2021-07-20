Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Baby

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Baby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two months.

Staff say she gets along well with people and male dogs, but should probably be the only female dog in the house. Baby is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, July 20, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daisee.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock man killed in crash while changing tire north of New Deal
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
105 migrants detained near Texas border.
DPS detains 105 migrants found in commercial vehicle at Texas Southern Border
Josh Bartlett
Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
New Mexico Supreme Court
NM Supreme Court: Gas stations may be liable for selling fuel to intoxicated drivers

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Baby
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Tues., July 20
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Usher
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Usher
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Daisee
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daisee
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Daisee
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Fri., July 16