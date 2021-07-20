Levelland community shows solidarity for injured Sgt. Shawn Wilson

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hints of the tragedy that struck this small town last week can be found across neighborhoods and city buildings.

From blue ribbons to “Levelland Strong” signs.

“His family will never forget that day. So, I think it’s important our community does not forget that day,” Carrie DeArmond said.

Last Thursday one SWAT commander was killed, Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and four others were wounded.

Levelland police Sergeant Shawn Wilson injuries required immediate surgery.

“To sit here and know that that’s going on in our little-bity town and that this could happen. It was very heart-wrenching,” she said.

DeArmond is the co-owner of Ideal Graphics, a family-owned business in town.

They’ve been working overtime to print signs, car decals and shirts, where part of the proceeds will benefit Sgt. Wilson and his family.

Their business is just three blocks away from where the standoff occurred.

“Tragedy touches all of us in some way. Whether we knew somebody there that had been traumatized, or we knew somebody who had been sent to the hospital or was in the line of fire, it melted our hearts that day,” she said.

She tells KCBD her brother-in-law is a Levelland police officer, and went in on his off day last week after his brothers in blue were injured.

“You leave that day you tell everybody you love them and you hug them and you give them a kiss and you walk away and you just don’t know at the end of the day, whether you’re going to come back or not. So, it hit very hard,” she added.

200 signs were bought and donated to the Levelland Chamber of Commerce by anonymous business owners. At the end of the day on Monday, at least half were given to grieving neighbors and friends.

Meanwhile, at Lou Dee’s Floral & Gifts shop downtown, owner Jlyn Poage says she’s sold hundreds of blue ribbons in honor of Sgt. Wilson.

In such a powerful show of support, she even had to sell the ribbon on the front door, as supplies ran low.

“That’s part of living in a small town, when things happen people come together, they put aside our differences and we all come together for one good cause,” Poage said.

“He [Wilson] will live this everyday. So... support from... our community is so important, to make his everyday life continue to go on,” DeArmond said. “Give him something to come back to.”

They say they’re praying for Wilson’s recovery and for the family of Sgt. Bartlett, who was killed protecting their community like it was his own.

