Librarians come together to reopen Sundown library

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - The Sundown Library has many more people checking out books that once sat gathering dust in the building that was once the town’s pharmacy. The increase in accounts is thanks to several current and former librarians who stepped up to help reopen the shuttered library in 2018.

“Retired librarians, Mrs. Cannon who passed away this year, and then Mrs. Mason, who’s actually the assistant director, got together and just kind of wanted to see it reopened,” Library Director A’ndrea McAdams said. “They volunteered their time and reopened it just a little bit here and there.”

McAdams joined the effort to see it open longer and to offer more than a chance to checkout a book.

“I’ve only been the director about a year, but I did a lot of grants and got some funding,” McAdams said. “We got a lot of new books and could operate with programs and do a lot of different things for the community, not just keep the doors open.”

The library offers many programs like summer reading, the Texas Bluebonnet Book Club, eBooks and YouTube resources. The latest offering is an anime culinary club.

“There’s nothing greater than literacy, to have access to books, to have access anytime you want with eBooks but to come here and have a physical book in your hand to walk the stacks, as we call them, just to pick something that you want something of interest,” McAdams said.

Those stacks used to cabinets from the pharmacy that used to be housed inside that building. She hopes the library can also find a new home in the future to accommodate the growing programs and users.

“Just come and be a part,” McAdams said. “It’s been a really good community effort for us.”

