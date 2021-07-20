Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After an 11-3 State Semifinal season, the Borden County Coyotes are preseason ranked #2 in Class 1A Division I.

Only returning one starter on both sides of the ball, the guys from Gail play a brutal Non-District schedule facing #3 May, #4 Westbrook, #5 Rankin, #1 Sterling City, #11 Water Valley and Morgan.

That will prepare Borden County to try and repeat as District Champs for the 14th year in a row as they meet O’Donnell, Whiteface, Meadow and Wellman-Union.

Trey Richey does a fantastic job in Gail and he will have his guys ready for the gridiron gauntlet of games ahead.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.