Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sundown Roughnecks are coming off a strong 9-3 season where they reached the Area Round of the playoffs.
Coach Adam Cummings has 6 offensive and 5 defensive starters back for the 2021 season.
Sundown is in a tough District with Post, New Deal, Tahoka, Floydada and Hale Center.
The Roughnecks expects to make another run this season.
