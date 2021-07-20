Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sundown Roughnecks are coming off a strong 9-3 season where they reached the Area Round of the playoffs.

Coach Adam Cummings has 6 offensive and 5 defensive starters back for the 2021 season.

Sundown is in a tough District with Post, New Deal, Tahoka, Floydada and Hale Center.

The Roughnecks expects to make another run this season.

