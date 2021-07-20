Post Teacher Spotlight: Mendy Dalby
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the KCBD Live Community Coverage Tours kicks off, we are spotlighting important people who make a difference.
We focus on Post, where there is a high school English teacher who has made quite an impression. No only on her students, but her co-workers and community.
Mendy Dalby was chosen for today’s Frontier Dodge Area Teacher Spotlight.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.