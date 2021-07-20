Local Listings
UMC provides free car seats to keep children safe

Having a car seat and installing it properly helps lower the chance of injury or death in the event of an accident.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In Texas, more than 700 children each year are injured due to motor vehicle accidents, with 75% of car seats installed incorrectly. Having a car seat and installing it properly helps lower the chance of injury or death in the event of an accident. That’s why, UMC is partnering with caretakers throughout our region, providing a free car seat and training class to keep children safe.

UMC Trauma & Burn Services has offered a Car Seat Safety Program, through the Safe Riders Traffic Safety Program, for more than three years. Through this offering, any parent, caregiver or expecting parent in the last trimester of pregnancy who needs a car seat can attend the one-hour car seat safety class and receive a FREE car seat.

Car Seat Class dates for 2021 are:

  • July 23
  • August 27
  • September 24
  • October 22

To register for a class, please call 806.761.0660.

“We are excited to support the community in this way,” said Melissa Sickles, UMC Trauma & Burn Services Program Coordinator. “There are so many ways to prevent injuries to kids, especially young ones. A car accident at any speed can cause serious long-term consequences to an unrestrained child, resulting in serious harm or death. A properly installed and fitted car seat can be a lifesaving means of protection, but car seats can be costly. We have an opportunity to provide this resource to the community, to help keep children safe.”

Through the program, UMC Trauma & Burn Services also performs car seat check-ups for caregivers who already have car seats installed in their vehicles. This is a free service in which our certified car seat technicians can help make sure car seats are installed safely and correctly.

For more information about UMC’s Car Seat Safety Program, visit: bit.ly/umc-car-seat or contact us at 806.761.0660.

