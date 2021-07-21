2021 Lubbock Arts Festival at the Civic Center this weekend

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - United Supermarkets presents the 43rd Annual Lubbock Arts FestivalOut of This World! A Celebration of Outer Space, Astronauts, and Space Travel July 24-25, 2021 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

A special space exhibit of NASA artists awaits explorers of all ages, along with featured artist Ashton Thornhill, photographer, photojournalist, and professor. The original work of 75 visual artists from around the nation will also be on display and for sale in the mediums of painting, drawing, pottery, fiber, jewelry, glass, wood, and sculpture. A juried gallery of professional work will also be available for viewing, along with artwork from area school children. Additionally, different stages will spotlight the best local and regional talent performing. Finally, demonstrations by artists creating their work will take place along with ten different “Kid Stops” providing FREE art related “Take Home” activities.

The Lubbock Arts Festival, which promises to be an Out of This World! experience, is only $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a paid, accompanying adult. Hours are 11AM- 6PM on Saturday and 12PM-5PM on Sunday.

General admission tickets are now available online through Select-Seat, 770-2000, selectaseatlubbock.com. Early online ticketing purchase encouraged.

For more information about the Lubbock Arts Festival contact the Lubbock Arts Alliance, lubbockartsfestival.org , 806-744-ARTS (2787).

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

