Capital murder warrant reveals new information about Omar Soto-Chavira, Levelland SWAT standoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the capital murder warrant for 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira, details about the day a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT commander was shot and killed, a Levelland Police Sergeant Detective Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the hand.

The warrant says on July 15, 2021, Levelland officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 10th Street about an individual, later identified as Omar Soto-Chavira, acting strange by laying down in the street while possessing a large weapon, possibly a rifle.

Officers arrived and tried to speak to Soto-Chavira, who had taken refuge in his home. They were able to talk to him briefly, and officers quickly learned that Soto-Chavira had no intentions of cooperating with law enforcement.

Levelland negotiator attempted to speak to him and could not get Soto-Chavira to respond. Levelland patrol and detectives soon retreated to a safer position based on the actions and words spoken by Soto-Chavira.

The warrant says at this point he opened gunfire on Levelland officers. The officers returned fire but were unable to stop the sudden escalation of violence.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia immediately contacted Lubbock County SWAT requesting their assistance.

While Levelland officers remained in their positions, Soto-Chavira again opened fire on Levelland officers and officers returned fire.

When SWAT arrive, they began relieving the Levelland officers who had been holding their positions while under gunfire.

That is when Soto-Chavira shot Sgt. Detective Shawn Wilson in the head, Lubbock Deputy Josh Bartlett in the neck and a third Lubbock Deputy in the hand. The third injured deputy has not been identified at this point.

All officers were taken to the hospital at which point Deputy Bartlett succumbed to his injuries.

Sgt. Wilson was in critical condition after undergoing surgery where doctors removed shrapnel from his brain.

The third deputy was released with non-life threatening injuries.

Concluding an almost 11 hour standoff with law enforcement including ATF and FBI, power to the city block was cut after sundown. Robots from Lubbock County SWAT and the Lubbock Police Department were used to locate Soto-Chavira alone in the bathroom of the home.

According to Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe, chemical agents were deployed, forcing Soto-Chavira out of the bathroom to a portion of the home that had been previously “opened up” by law enforcement.

Soto-Chavira then surrendered to officers around 11:30 p.m. He was transported to Lubbock to be treated for his injuries.

