Community Coverage Tour: Muleshoe Good Neighbor Spotlight on Brenna Butler

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - Part of our Live Community Coverage Tour in each town is a spotlight on one Good Neighbor.

In Muleshoe, that neighbor is a student. She is Sophomore Brenna Butler. She is well-known in the community.

Butler is active in athletics and does very well in school. She is well-engraved in the community.

”Muleshoe, I think, is one of the best athletic environments in our area. It’s such a family environment. They make sure you are heard and they make sure that you feel like you are part of the family. Being able to know everyone makes it so much easier to go into class. Because, you’ve known everyone since however long you’ve been here. The support system behind you is always there.”

Brenna says her favorite sport is basketball.

After high school she is thinking about going to Texas A&M to try veterinary school.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

