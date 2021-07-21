Community Coverage Tour: Muleshoe’s Ruby Green

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ruby Green would probably have driven out to our community coverage in Muleshoe because she drives to the senior center among other places. But she fell a couple of weeks ago and is using a walker for now.

As usual, she makes the best of her time at home and keeps busy doing what she wants to do… at age 102.

Ruby showed us a quilt in progress that she has been working on for a while. She says she is almost finished and it will be a king size quilt. She credits her long and healthy life to staying busy and working hard all her life.

She adds, “I was self-employed. I’ve done a little bit of everything. I’ve finished houses, I’ve hung paper, I’ve hoed cotton, I drove a truck.”

Ruby has lived in Bailey county since she was 2. She went to school out in the county but moved to town in 1945 after she married Luskey Green. She says, “You can’t even believe when we came here. There was two houses.” And as Muleshoe grew, she finished out a lot of those houses herself …from the wall paper to the floors and cabinets. Then something happened when she turned 75. Ruby got her first hourly job working at the denim mill in Littlefield. Retired now, she stays in Muleshoe… but she still has her favorite places to get up and go. She says, “Oh, I go to the beauty shop. I go down avenue B. And 214, I turn and go 2 blocks and turn and go to the center. But I got my driver’s license renewed too.”

But don’t ask about playing dominos. That’s a sore subject with Ruby.

Listen to what she has to say about that in the video attached and check out all the net thing Muleshoe has to offer in our other stories from there during our community coverage this week!

