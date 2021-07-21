Local Listings
Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on April Smith in Muleshoe

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour continues today and we are spotlighting some important people who make a difference.

Today we will be live in Muleshoe where we met Muleshoe High School teacher April Smith.

She has been chosen for the Frontier Dodge Area Teacher Spotlight and tells us why she has enjoyed teacher the past 31 years in Muleshoe.

Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on April Smith in Muleshoe
Students in Sundown have joined together to host a weekly clothes drive called The Hanger.
Community Coverage Tour 2021: Facts about Sundown, Texas
