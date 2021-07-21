Daybreak Today Wednesday Brief

On Daybreak Today,

COVID cases took a big jump in Lubbock County with 73 new cases.

Two more people died, which raises the number of total deaths to 735.

There are currently 442 active cases in Lubbock County.

Get those details here:

In Case You Missed It We are in the middle of the KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour. Get those details here.

There is a divide over how to protect children as they head back to school soon.

Medical experts recommend masks for students and staff. But at least nine states prohibit school districts from requiring masks.

Doctors say the best protection is to get vaccinated.

Read more here:

The International Olympics Committee announced Brisbane, Australia will host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Paris and Los Angeles will be the host cities in the years in between.

This year’s Tokyo Olympics are still on schedule and opening ceremonies are Friday.

Get more details here:

Gov. Greg Abbott will sign an anti-fentanyl bill today in Houston.

The bill increases penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas.

That includes higher minimum sentences.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns Monday night to win the NBA championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and was named series MVP.

This is Milwaukee’s first NBA title since 1971.

Get the highlights here:

Read our Community Coverage stories here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section .

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines , Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.