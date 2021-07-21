Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Doctor warning unvaccinated people after bout with Delta variant

Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.(KCBD (Blair Sabol))
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - COVID cases are on the rise in Lubbock County again. One month ago, Covenant Health had maybe one or two cases. On Tuesday, the hospital reported 22.

Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, chose not to get vaccinated.

He and his family were doing fine until one of his children got sick during the last week of school.

The pathologist says he was the healthiest person he knew.

“I’ve never had fever more than a day and a half in my life. I’ve called in sick maybe once in 20 years,” he said.

That was, until he too caught the Delta variant, a much more contagious strain of COVID-19.

After 8 days of fever, he woke up unable to breathe and had to take his first-ever ambulance trip to the hospital.

That was in late May. He’s still feeling the effects now, unable to enjoy activities like before or to smell and taste.

“It took me about three weeks to get back to where I could walk up one flight of stairs. Even today, if you race me in a 100-yard dash, you’d have to pick me up and take me back to the ER,” he said.

Dr. Loos explains it was a combination of apathy and optimism for how well he would manage the virus if infected.

He tells KCBD that he also wanted to save the dose made available to healthcare workers for a more vulnerable person.

A decision he now regrets.

“I’ll always say it’s always a personal choice. But the right choice is to get vaccinated,” Loos said.

“This really is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We’re not seeing anyone who has been vaccinated requiring critical care,” Dr. Brian Schroeder said.

Schroeder is the chief medical officer of Covenant Health Medical Center.

He says they’re prepared for the rapid increase of severe cases. They have enough equipment and knowledge of the disease this time around.

But there is one thing that weighs heavy on his mind.

“I’m concerned though, about the physical, emotional wellbeing, spiritual wellbeing of our caregivers. It is a privilege to do what we do, it truly is,” he said. “It really is hard on a day after day basis to take care of people for such a prolonged period of time.”

Schroeder says it is a “distinct possibility” that the hospital system in Lubbock could be tested the way it was back in Fall 2020, if rates continue to increase as they have in the past month.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock man killed in crash while changing tire north of New Deal
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Mark Alonzo & Cruz Anthony Deleon
2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
New Mexico Supreme Court
NM Supreme Court: Gas stations may be liable for selling fuel to intoxicated drivers

Latest News

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
Accused Levelland shooter charged with capital murder
voice of hope
Organizations serving victims could lose grants from court proceedings after year without trials
According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases nearly doubled over yesterday.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 73 new cases in one day
The Sundown Library has reopened in recent years thanks to community members.
Librarians come together to reopen Sundown library