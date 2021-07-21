Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for a cut to federal funding of charter schools.

The proposed cut appears as a small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal.

It would reduce funding for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said it would impact millions of students, who are usually children of color and from low-income families.

Charter schools use public funds but are generally run independently. Most, but not all, are nonprofit organizations.

All three of the most recent presidents supported charter schools, but some Democrats argue they siphon funding away from other public schools.

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden opposed federal funds going to “for-profit charter schools.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Alonzo & Cruz Anthony Deleon
2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home
According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases nearly doubled over yesterday.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 73 new cases in one day
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
Doctor warning unvaccinated people after bout with Delta variant
Lubbock man killed in crash while changing tire north of New Deal

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
Class action lawsuit filed against TTU System
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott