KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nova

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nova, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador Retriever mix breed who has been at the shelter almost three weeks.

Staff say she is a sweetheart and loves to be loved on. Nova is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Wednesday, July 21, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Baby.

