Man indicted for February carjacking, charged with aggravated robbery

Cruz Anthony Deleon Jr., 30
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the men suspected of kidnapping a couple last week has been indicted for stealing a man’s pickup.

A Lubbock grand jury indicted Cruz Deleon, 30, for aggravated Robbery Tuesday. Police say back during the winter storm in February, Deleon jumped into the victim’s truck at the Stripes at Clovis Rd. and 1st Street. Police say Deleon sped a few blocks away, with the owner in the bed of the truck, then crashed due to the ice. Officers found him near the area and arrested him.

Officer arrested him again, accusing him of taking a married couple hostage for ransom. Along with Mark Alonzo, 30, investigators say Deleon took the husband for a ride, came back, and threatened to kill them both if they told police, then left.

RELATED STORY: 2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home

Deleon is now held on a $75,000 bond.

