O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) - A stray bullet killed a boy from O’Donnell early Tuesday morning inside a San Antonio apartment.

15-year-old Tristin Jaden Rosas was playing video games when the round went through a wall and struck him in the head around 3 a.m., according to a San Antonio police sergeant. Investigators say he was visiting relatives. Rosas died at the hospital.

Officers also found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to his groin. Police believe the man may have been involved in the shootout. Officials say officers were searching for as many as three other suspects who remain at-large.

Family members held a vigil Tuesday evening in Rosas honor. There is also a Go Fund Me account set up in his name. Those wishing to contribute can donate - here.

