Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment

Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15
Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15(GoFundMe)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) - A stray bullet killed a boy from O’Donnell early Tuesday morning inside a San Antonio apartment.

15-year-old Tristin Jaden Rosas was playing video games when the round went through a wall and struck him in the head around 3 a.m., according to a San Antonio police sergeant. Investigators say he was visiting relatives. Rosas died at the hospital.

Officers also found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to his groin. Police believe the man may have been involved in the shootout. Officials say officers were searching for as many as three other suspects who remain at-large.

Family members held a vigil Tuesday evening in Rosas honor. There is also a Go Fund Me account set up in his name. Those wishing to contribute can donate - here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Alonzo & Cruz Anthony Deleon
2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home
According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases nearly doubled over yesterday.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 73 new cases in one day
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
Lubbock man killed in crash while changing tire north of New Deal
Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
Doctor warning unvaccinated people after bout with Delta variant

Latest News

Cruz Anthony Deleon Jr., 30
Man indicted for February carjacking, charged with aggravated robbery
Japan's Minori Naito, center, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a two run home run...
U.S. opens with 2-0 Olympics softball win
Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on April Smith in Muleshoe
Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on April Smith in Muleshoe
Students work together for ‘The Hanger’ in Sundown
Students work together for ‘The Hanger’ in Sundown