Organizations serving victims could lose grants from court proceedings after year without trials

voice of hope
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands of non-profits are at risk of losing federal VOCA funding. The Victim Of Crimes Act funnels money from white collar court proceedings into non-profits supporting victims of crime.

Since the pandemic reduced court proceedings, the funding available also reduced.

At least 15 to 20 percent of Voice of Hope’s budget comes from VOCA grants. Director Kristin Murray says that loss will affect services for sex trafficking victims.

“So we provide peer to peer mentoring. We provide advocacy, we have a 24 hour hotline, we also provide medical accompany met judicial accompaniment law enforcement accompaniment. And so all of those services are provided to the youth that unfortunately have found themselves in a trafficking situation,” Murray said.

These resources are available for Lubbock county and surrounding counties.

“The ability to provide that person and advocate and let them know that they have a voice and that they have a safe place, just helps the investigative process and it helps our survivors get the help that they need,” Murray said.

Its unclear how much funding will be lost, but they are expecting a decrease.

“Hopefully, we will find that out in August or September with a grant start date of October 1. But even if it doesn’t impact us, it impacts our survivors and the resources that they can assess in our city and our state,” Murray said.

Congress has drafted a bill that would replenish lost funding. It still awaits votes.

