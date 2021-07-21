Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Soto-Chavira booked, served capital murder warrant

Omar Soto-Charvira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.
Omar Soto-Charvira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect accused in the shooting death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Josh Bartlett was served a Capital Murder warrant by Hockley County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Omar Soto-Charvira, 22, of Levelland, is charged Capital Murder of Peace Officer and in custody at a Lubbock hospital. He was wounded during an armed standoff last Thursday near 10th Street and Avenue J in Levelland. More charges are expected to be filed against Soto-Chavira. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility for parole or the death penalty.

At least eight different agencies assisted during the nearly 11-hour standoff where Sgt. Bartlett was killed and four other officers were injured. Of those wounded, Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was critically shot where he remains in stable condition at the hospital. The three other officers were treated and released.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Accused Levelland shooter charged with capital murder

A memorial service for Sgt. Bartlett will take place at Trinity Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021. The church is located at 7002 Canton Ave., Lubbock, Texas. He was 38 years old.

The City of Levelland issued a statement Wednesday thanking all agencies involved in the deadly standoff.

“To the family - both blood and blue - of fallen hero Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, please know that words are unable to adequately express our heartfelt sorrow at his ultimate sacrifice in defense of our citizens.”

“To the family - both blood and blue - of fallen hero Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, please know that words are unable to adequately express our heartfelt sorrow at his ultimate sacrifice in defense of our citizens.”

Posted by Levelland Police Department on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Alonzo & Cruz Anthony Deleon
2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home
According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases nearly doubled over yesterday.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 73 new cases in one day
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
Doctor warning unvaccinated people after bout with Delta variant
Lubbock man killed in crash while changing tire north of New Deal

Latest News

Alfredo Paez Jr.
Man indicted on 4 aggravated assaults charges in 50th Street Caboose shooting
Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15
O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment
KCBD News at Noon
Cruz Anthony Deleon Jr., 30
Man indicted for February carjacking, charged with aggravated robbery