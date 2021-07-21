Community Coverage Tour: Students work together for ‘The Hanger’ in Sundown

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - Some may not know but every week there is an opportunity to get free clothes.

All you have to do is go to the old San Isidro church off East 5th Street and see what they have. Inside of the church more than spirituality is being offered.

It is a clothes donation center students at Sundown High School named The Hanger.

“Anyone in the community is able to come in and get whatever they may need,” Ashley Bufe, the teacher in charge of the students who oversee the project, said.

Bufe inherited the work from a previous teacher 2.5 years ago.

“Then it started turning into, ‘man, we’re getting a lot of clothes.’ Like this is actually going on,” Hunter Russell, a junior at Sundown, said.

Russell was not part of the original group of students who came up with the idea. But he knew of the plan and later decided to join.

It went from sorting clothes during one class period to opening every Saturday.

“And then once we started moving into the church, that was when it was all coming together and it felt like this is happening, you know? It was awesome,” Russell said.

Now, they have whole rooms dedicated to whatever anyone is looking for.

With the hopes of continuing the program, Bufe and Russell look back, happy with what is already accomplished.

“I don’t think anyone expected it to grow as much as it did,” Bufe said.

