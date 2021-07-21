Summer heat to return to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gradual changes in the weather pattern will lead to climbing temperatures and limited rain chances into early next week. Read on for details.

Sinking air associated with high pressure building over the West Texas area will limit clouds and showers today through Friday afternoon. It also will result in gradually increasing temperatures.

Today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny, winds will be light, and temperatures will peak a couple of degrees above the previous afternoon. While I won’t discount the possibility of a shower, it is unlikely.

Friday will be partly cloudy, winds generally will be light, and temperatures will climb to within a few degrees of average for late July.

Highs today will range from the mid-80s west, to the upper 80s central areas, to near 90 degrees in the far eastern KCBD viewing area.

Highs Thursday will range from the mid- and upper 80s west, to the upper 80s and near 90 central areas, to the low 90s in the far eastern viewing area.

Highs Friday will range from the upper 80s west, to near 90 central areas, to the low 90s in the far eastern viewing area.

A slim chance of storms may return as early as late Friday, with a slight chance of storms this weekend.

The weather pattern is on track to bring high temperatures to within a degree or two of average this weekend, and then slightly above average early next week.

All the numbers and much more are available 24-7 with a few taps or clicks here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free in your app or play store.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.