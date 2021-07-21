Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Summer heat to return to the South Plains

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gradual changes in the weather pattern will lead to climbing temperatures and limited rain chances into early next week. Read on for details.

Sinking air associated with high pressure building over the West Texas area will limit clouds and showers today through Friday afternoon. It also will result in gradually increasing temperatures.

Today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny, winds will be light, and temperatures will peak a couple of degrees above the previous afternoon. While I won’t discount the possibility of a shower, it is unlikely.

Friday will be partly cloudy, winds generally will be light, and temperatures will climb to within a few degrees of average for late July.

Highs today will range from the mid-80s west, to the upper 80s central areas, to near 90 degrees in the far eastern KCBD viewing area.

Highs Thursday will range from the mid- and upper 80s west, to the upper 80s and near 90 central areas, to the low 90s in the far eastern viewing area.

Highs Friday will range from the upper 80s west, to near 90 central areas, to the low 90s in the far eastern viewing area.

A slim chance of storms may return as early as late Friday, with a slight chance of storms this weekend.

The weather pattern is on track to bring high temperatures to within a degree or two of average this weekend, and then slightly above average early next week.

All the numbers and much more are available 24-7 with a few taps or clicks here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free in your app or play store.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Alonzo & Cruz Anthony Deleon
2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home
According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases nearly doubled over yesterday.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 73 new cases in one day
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
Lubbock man killed in crash while changing tire north of New Deal
Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
Doctor warning unvaccinated people after bout with Delta variant

Latest News

Forecast high for Wednesday afternoon
Warming trend ahead
KCBD News at 10 forecast 07/20/2021
KCBD News at 10 forecast 07/20/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast 07/20/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast 07/20/2021
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., July 20
Drying out and heating up