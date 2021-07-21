Local Listings
Warming trend ahead

By Matt Ernst
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There have been a few isolated showers that popped up earlier this afternoon, but most of those have fallen apart pretty quickly. There are a few clouds around, and it’s not too hot, with mid 80s this afternoon. Through the evening a few isolated showers/weak storms are possible...but most of the area will stay dry.

Tomorrow morning will be a nice start, low in the mid 60s. Tomorrow afternoon will be close to today or just a couple degrees warmer, high in the mid to upper 80s. And the rain chance will be lower.

Forecast high for Wednesday afternoon
Forecast high for Wednesday afternoon(KCBD)

It will get hotter later this week, back around 90 on Thursday and Friday. There is also a low chance for a late-day shower or storm starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

The weekend will be hotter, back in the mid 90s. And at this point we expect it to stay hot going through next week. A large dome of high pressure will expand over the middle of the country, which will turn the heat up for us. That pattern may stick around a while.

